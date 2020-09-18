Noul to travel Quang Binh to Quang Nam provinces with intensify of level 8

Tran Quang Nang, Head of the Weather Forecast

Office of the National Center for

Hydro-meteorology Forecasting

Head of the Weather Forecast Office of the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting Tran Quang Nang informed that typhoon Noul had resulted in heavy rainfalls of 80mm to 266 mm in many places of Quang Nam Province.





Currently, the dangerous system is powerfully operating with intensify of level 9-10. Da Nang City is forecast to become the eye of typhoon Noul.It is expected that the tropical storm would travel through province from Quang Binh to Quang Nam with a maximum speed of level 7-9, added Mr. Tran Quang Nang.Torrential rainfall will average between 100mm and over 300 mm in most areas of Nghe An to Quang Ngai provinces on September 18.According to Director of the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting Mai Van Khiem, typhoon No. 5 will mainly move westward at a speed of around 25 kilometers per hour and enter the provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam with the sustained winds of 60 to 90 kilometers an hour, after that it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong