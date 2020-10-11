



Meanwhile, storm Linfa entered the central provinces from Quang Nam to Quang Ngai at 10AM on October 11 and continued to weaken into a tropical depression, according to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center.Currently, the dangerous system is centered at mainland provinces from Quang Nam to Quang Ngai with its sustained wind speed of 50-60 kilometers an hour.In the next 12 hours, the tropical depression will continue to move the westward at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers an hour, enter the above- mentioned provinces and become a low-pressure zone in Southern Laos.Due to an impact of typhoon Linfa, the coastal provinces from Quang Nam to Quang Ngai including island district of Ly Son will see powerful windy waves of level 6-9 and heavy rainfalls of 100 to 300 mm.Within the next couple days, both Mid- Central and South- Central regions are forecast to experience torrential rainfalls of 200-500 mm, notably Quang Tri, Thua Thien- Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.

By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong