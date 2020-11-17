One or two more storms to hit East Sea in last month of 2020

  1. Weather

The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting yesterday informed current climate change from El Nino to La Nina as well as predicted that one or two more typhoons and tropical low- pressure systems would go back through the East Sea and then slam the Central or the Southern region of Vietnam from second haft of November to the next month.

 

According to the latest updates, temperatures on sea surface in Asia-Pacific region become cooler; La Nina has formed and is expected to last into the first months of the next year.

At this time, extreme cold waves are forecast to batter the Northern region from the second haft of December to February, 2021, notably persistent frost appearance in the mountainous areas for the 2020 wintry season. 


