One or two more storms to hit East Sea in last month of 2020





According to the latest updates, temperatures on sea surface in Asia-Pacific region become cooler; La Nina has formed and is expected to last into the first months of the next year.At this time, extreme cold waves are forecast to batter the Northern region from the second haft of December to February, 2021, notably persistent frost appearance in the mountainous areas for the 2020 wintry season.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong