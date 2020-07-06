Over 39 degree Celsius temperature hit Central, Northern regions





According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, an average temperature across the North- Central and Mid- Central region was yesterday measured at around 35-38 degrees Celsius.From July 6, a low-hot pressure zone from the westwards continues spreading and triggering hot climate over the Northern region.Notably, the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen are forecast to brace for a severe sweltering temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, even over 40 degrees Celsius in some places.Meanwhile, both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are experiencing rainy season. Expectedly, showers and thunderstorms will happen at the nighttime.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong