Paddy fields in North-Central region withered due to drought, saline intrusion





The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in coordination with the People's Committee of Nghe An Province held the conference.According to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, drought was due to no rain for a long time, stream flow depletion of up to 20 percent to 30 percent and prolonged scorching climate.Amid the situation, the minister asked the drought-hit localities to study carefully measures and solutions to effectively regulate reservoirs capacity, support water pump for 26,000 hectares of dry paddy fields, carry out alternate irrigation,etc.Water shortage has disturbed 46,600 households across the North-Central region. Therefore, it is necessary to have solutions of providing enough essential water to households, review agricultural restructuring plans towards enabling adaptation and pay attention to the aquatic habitats.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong