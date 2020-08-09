Prolonged heatwave to hit Central region

From August 10, the hot climate is expected to expand to Phu Yen Province and Red River Delta region with the highest temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.The weather agency informed that a low- pressure zone had been centered at around 15 to 16 degrees north latitude and 116.5 to 117.5 degrees east longitude, moved slowly the north- northeastward.The southwest monsoon gusted level 5-7 in the middle and southern part of the East Sea, territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau.Due to a range of the tropical convergence and operation of the southwest monsoon, the South-Central coastal, Central Highlands and Southern provinces and cities are forecast to brace for torrential rain and whirlwind.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong