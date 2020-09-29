  1. Weather

Prolonged torrential downpour results in serious damage in Ca Mau Province

The Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Ca Mau yesterday reported that prolonged torrential downpours have caused serious damage for local people for two recent days.

Prolonged torrential downpour results in serious damage in Ca Mau Province

Particularly, the heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms submerged 1,425 hectares of paddy fields, 91 hectares of vegetable crops and 1,270 hectares of pond system for shrimp farming.

Additionally, there were many inundated roads such as Phan Ngoc Hien, Tran Hung Dao, Nguyen Tat Thanh, Nguyen Trai, etc in Ca Mau City. The whirlwind blew away roofs of many houses. 

Amid the situation, the Irrigation Management and Exploitation Center decided to open freshwater sluicegates and pumping stations to discharge water and ensure safety for paddy fields in the pre-harvest stage. 

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more