Prolonged torrential downpour results in serious damage in Ca Mau Province

Particularly, the heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms submerged 1,425 hectares of paddy fields, 91 hectares of vegetable crops and 1,270 hectares of pond system for shrimp farming.Additionally, there were many inundated roads such as Phan Ngoc Hien, Tran Hung Dao, Nguyen Tat Thanh, Nguyen Trai, etc in Ca Mau City. The whirlwind blew away roofs of many houses.Amid the situation, the Irrigation Management and Exploitation Center decided to open freshwater sluicegates and pumping stations to discharge water and ensure safety for paddy fields in the pre-harvest stage.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong