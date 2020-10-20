Quang Binh: 95,000 houses trapped under deep floodwater

Quang Binh is one of the worst-affected province in the floods with four death people and nine injured ones.



Around 95,000 houses have been still inundated under water and hundreds of thousands of people have lived in homeless although floodwater are dropping.



Ongoing cold wave connecting with a range of tropical convergence and upper-east wind operation are expected to bring extreme rainfall of up to 1,234 mm in some communes of Truong Son, Minh Hoa, Dong Tam, Tuyen Hoa and Mai Hoa.



Both the eastern and western branches of Ho Chi Minh Road travelling through Trung Hoa, Minh Hoa, Trooc, Phuc Trach, Son Trach, Bo Trach, Nghia Ninh and Dong Hoi were submerged with a depth of 0.2 to 1 meter.



Traffic congestion has occurred on the National Highway 12 C and 12 A due to talus landslide and flooding in a depth of above 1.4 meters across Ba Don Town, districts of Tuyen Hoa, Yen Hoa, Minh Hoa, etc.



The most part of Quang Binh Province was crippled during the flood with serious damage. Amid the situation, the Provincial People’s Committee and Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Quang Binh have urgently surveyed flood-prone localities, proactively coped with the natural disaster ahead.













































Some photos and a video about flood chaos in the most parts of Quang Binh Province:

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong