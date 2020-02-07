Rainy, cold weather in Northern, Central regions reported





An average temperature in the mountainous areas dropped by between 10 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius.Small rainfall, light winds and lowest temperature of 15-18 degrees Celsius was reported as the weather situation in the capital city of Hanoi last night.It was a rainy, windy nighttime in the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue with the lowest temperature of 16-20 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile, the northeastern monsoon without rain was weather condition in the provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan.The same climate was reported in the Central Highlands and Southern regions with the lowest temperatures of 13-24 degrees Celsius.

By Hien Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong