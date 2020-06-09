Rainy spell, thunderstorm travel Southern region at nighttime

Temperature in the capital city of Hanoi climbs up 39- degree Celsius . (photo:Van Phuc)

The Northern and Central regions will continue bracing for 39- degree Celsius hottest days.

From June 10-18, both the Southern and Central Highland regions are warned to experience sunny days with showery spells, thunderstorms, cyclone, lightning, hail and strong winds at nighttime.According the National Hydrology Forecast Center, an extreme hot wave yesterday hit the Northern and Central regions on the large scale with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.The severe scorching climate is due to low- hot pressure from the westwards accompanied with operation of hot and dry wind from Laos, lasting the next couple days.Today, the ultraviolet index in the capital city of Hanoi and Da Nang is able to reache extreme dangerous levels of 8-10, a high harmful risk to human health under the sun-exposure

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong