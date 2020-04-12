Rainy spells forecast in Southern region





From now until the next month, water flow at monitoring stations of the Mekong River's upstream will be more than average level of every year but still 5- 10 percent less than in 2016.Saline intrusion in the Mekong River mouths tends to decrease gradually but remains high. Notably, saline intrusion in Vam Co River (Long An), Cai Lon River (Kien Giang) and the Ca Mau Peninsula is getting more and more serious until the end of April and early May.The weather agency also reported the appearance of medium-heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning in the Northern region from the evening of Saturday due to a cold air mass.At the moment, the Northern and North- Central regions enjoy cooler climate with the average temperatures between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.Today, the weather condition of medium- heavy rain, hail, lightning, thunderstorm and strong winds are warned in provinces from Quang Binh to Phu Yen, from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai on the large scale.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong