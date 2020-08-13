Rainy weather maintains Central Highlands, Southern regions





Particularly, the development of southwest monsoon is expected to result in medium- heavy downpours, thunderstorm along with risks of flooding, cyclone, lightning and blustery winds.On the same day, the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that the number of floods in the Mekong Delta have the increasing tendency in this month but they did not affect almost summer-autumn and autumn-winter rice seasons.Due to aquaculture farms in coastal areas, some places of Ca Mau, Bac Lieu and Kien Giang provinces have been flooded.It is expected that floods would flock to the Mekong Delta at the second –haft of this month.Rainfall in the Upper Laos and Central Laos are forecast to be higher than average of many years.After the prolonged heatwaves, the Northern region is predicted to experience torrential rains until August 19.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong