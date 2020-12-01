Rescuers find 36 tourists missing in Ta Giang mountain valley

A tourist cow farm in Ta Giang mountain valley



Accordingly, two tourist delegations with 36 members had performed a tour from Ho Chi Minh City to Khanh Son District on November 28 to climb up Ta Giang Mountain. Upon arriving the mountainous district, they actively contacted with nine local people for the experience; however, all members did not yet arrived and lost contact on November 30 due to the high mountain terrain without transmitting radio waves.





The initial news showed that due to a heavy downpour, they could not return to the starting point and decided to stay at a tourist cow farm of a household in Ta Giang mountain valley.The leaders of Khanh Son Mountainous District said that the local authorities only allow climbing mountain in condition of dry weather.

By Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong