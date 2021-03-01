Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta increases in early March

In particular, the saltwater intrusion is forecast to enter 80-95 kilometers, 60-65 kilometers, 68-75 kilometers, 57-65 kilometers and 50-55 kilometers into Vam Co Dong River, Cua Tieu and Cua Dai rivers, Ham Luong and Co Chien rivers, Hau River and Cai Lon River respectively.



In the midst of the high saline intrusion, localities are recommended to limit irrigation during March 1-3 in order to minimize damage for agricultural production.



As for fruit-growing areas with high economic value but low salt tolerance, farmers should perform salinity testing before irrigation.

The upstream Mekong Delta River and the Southern region are predicted to maintain hot days without rain with the highest temperature of 31- 34 degrees Celsius. Extreme harmful ultraviolet radiation will hit the Central and Southern regions notably Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho City and Ca Mau in next days.



By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong