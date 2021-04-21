Salinity in Mekong Delta tends to decrease gradually thanks to downpours

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the current saline intrusion in Mekong Delta tends to reduce gradually with lower salinity compared to early April. From now until the end of this month or the next month, saline intrusion at river mouths is likely to continue to decrease.





During the last week, the salinity has decreased from 1.18 percent to 0.6 percent thanks to heavy rainfall. Besides, the tropical downpours also created favorable conditions for farmers to start the summer-autumn rice crop.However, the saline intrusion in the entire Mekong Delta is forecast to change following water resources from the upper Mekong rivers and high tides in the coming time.

By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong