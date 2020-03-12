As reported, the Southern provinces and cities are expected to experience sunny days without rain, notably the highest temperature in the Southeastern region can exceed 35 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperatures in the Southwestern region will average at 32-34 degrees Celsius.The water levels in the Mekong mainstream changes slowly and is 0.1- 0.7 meters lower than the same period of 2016 while the water levels on the Tien and Hau rivers are rising following the high tide.In the recent time, salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta is getting more serious.In this week, the highest salinity level at the downstream stations of Tien, Hau, Vam Co and the peninsula of Ca Mau is warned to be lower than salinity level of the last week, but some places in Ben Tre, Tien Giang and Ca Mau have a higher salinity than the neighboring locations.In the next ten days, the Southern region continues to suffer warmer days with the less rain.The Southeastern provinces will brace for the hottest days with an average temperature of 35-37 degrees Celsius.The water level in the upstream of the Mekong River is changing slowly and is 0.1- 0.8 meters lower than the same period of 2016.The water levels on the Tien and Hau rivers also change following the high tide.The salinity intrusion continues to increase and reaches the record level from March 11-13, and then it will decrease gradually.The highest salinity level in this period is expected to equal or be higher than the salinity level of last week.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong