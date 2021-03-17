  1. Weather

Saltwater intrusion to intensify in Mekong Delta at end of March

According to the Southern Institute of Irrigation Science, saltwater intrusion is forecast to intensify and get more serious in Mekong Delta falling between March 27 and March 31 as the daily water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations have recently tended to decrease by about 0.12 meter following high tides in addition to sunny days without rains. 

Ba Lai sluice dam contributes to reducing salinity for fields in Ben Tre Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Trung)

Currently, 0.4 percent salinity enters from 48 kilometers to 70 kilometers into the Mekong River, 75-90 kilometers into Vam Co River and 50-55 kilometers into Cai Lon River. It is expected that abnormal salinity conditions would be able to fall the first months of this year’s dry season and prolong until May effecting operation of hydropower plants along with extreme weather condition, high tide, the northeast monsoon, etc. 

Amidst low humidity and high temperatures without rains, several saline prone provinces and cities of An Giang, Dong Thap, Long An, Hau Giang, Vinh Long, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Can Tho need to proactively implement solutions to store water for irrigation, agricultural purposes and daily usage.

