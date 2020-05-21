Scorching temperature soars to 42 degrees Celsius





Unexpected showers are able to appear in the evenings and nighttime.Meanwhile, the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center and the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that the Northern and Central region have experienced an extreme hot weather with a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.From May 21, hot low- pressure triggering sweltering days of 39-40 degrees Celsius, even 41-42 degrees Celsius in many localities.The hot weather condition in the Northern and Central regions is forecast to gradually become milder from May 23.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Huyen Huong