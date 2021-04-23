Second heatwave forecast to hit Northern, Central regions at weekend

Electricity consumption demand is expected to highly increase in the dry season



The hot weather could also result in dehydration, exhaustion, heatstroke and heat-related diseases.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, a hot low-pressure zone in Western Asia, intensifying and expanding southeastward, is predicted to impact Vietnam’s weather condition in the next two or three days. Besides, the hot low-pressure zone will cause dry west monsoon.From April 23, the highest temperatures in the Northern and Central regions maintain between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the ultraviolet ray index in Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho City yesterday reached dangerous levels. It is forecast that the ultraviolet ray index in provinces and cities nationwide would be likely to reach an extreme harmful level to human health under the sun exposure in the next three days.Due to the influence of the scorching climate along with low humidity and the southwest monsoon, residential areas are warned of fire and explosion risks.The Southern region will continue to experience medium-heavy rains and risks of thunderstorms, lightning and whirlwind.On the same day, the weather agency also released information related to tropical storm Surigae, which is unlikely to move into mainland Vietnam.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong