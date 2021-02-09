Snow, ice fully cover on top of Fansipan mountain

According to the General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Standing office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, temperature on the top of Fansipan plunged to minus 3 degrees Celsius triggering snowfall and ice blanket on tree branches and grasses.

Snow thickness in the whole area reached at 60 centimeters creating beautiful scenery like the winter landscape in Europe.

From the morning of February 8, snow suddenly began falling at the top of Fansipan. Only two hours later, snow was formed in the whole area.



From last night to this morning, the northeast monsoon has been spreading to the Northern region causing rains along with chilling winds on the large scale due to an impact of an increasingly cold spell.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting had issued a warning of unseasonal floods in the Northern mountainous regions.

In addition, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control also sent an official letter to request to localities to actively respond to the risk of storms, hail and the ongoing cold air mass.

Some photos about white snowfall on the top of Fansipan mountain in two recent days:































By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong