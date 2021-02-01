  1. Weather

South enjoys milder weather than Northern region in advance Tet holiday

The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting said that climate in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region is forecast to become milder with showers, sunshine and average temperatures between 30 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius in daytime within the next ten days. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP/ Nhat Anh)

As for the Southern region, the low tide level will abate salt water intrusion from February 3-8. So localities in the Mekong Delta should take advantage of this time to store enough freshwater for agricultural production and daily life. 

From February 11-15, salt water intrusion in the Mekong Delta provinces will increase so farmers should limit irrigation to minimize damage for agricultural production. As for fruit-growing areas with high economic value and low salt tolerance, farmers should check the saliity before the irrigation.

Currently, the Northern region is suffering from the impact of cold fronts triggering fog, drizzle and gelid temperature. 

