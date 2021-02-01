South enjoys milder weather than Northern region in advance Tet holiday





As for the Southern region, the low tide level will abate salt water intrusion from February 3-8. So localities in the Mekong Delta should take advantage of this time to store enough freshwater for agricultural production and daily life.From February 11-15, salt water intrusion in the Mekong Delta provinces will increase so farmers should limit irrigation to minimize damage for agricultural production. As for fruit-growing areas with high economic value and low salt tolerance, farmers should check the saliity before the irrigation.Currently, the Northern region is suffering from the impact of cold fronts triggering fog, drizzle and gelid temperature.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong