South forecast to see rainy, wintry days after prolonged heat waves

Accordingly, a low pressure trough across the Southern region and other locations is expected to trigger medium- heavy tropical rains after the next four or five days.From May 19 or May 20, the southwest monsoon is likely to form in the Southern region blowing deep clouds and water vapor into the mainland of the Southern and Central Highlands regions.It is expected that the Southern region will enter rainy season in the end of this month.Meanwhile, a cold- summer air mass is able to near to the northern border provinces of Vietnam from this afternoon. Therefore, the Northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang and Cao Bang will experience tropical downpours.From tomorrow, the Northern region will enjoy mild climate after the prolonged roasting days. The hot weather may resume on May 15.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong