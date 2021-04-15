  1. Weather

South needs to proactively respond to weather danger

Dangerous weather conditions like downpour, whirlwind and thunderstorms have caused human and property damage in the Southern provinces and cities in recent days, reported the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting. 
From now to next week, the Southern region is forecast to continue seeing tropical torrential rains, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds on the large scale. 

Amidst the weather-related forecast, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested the Southern region’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control to closely monitor warnings and weather-related forecast to promptly and regularly report to the office; and instruct the local authorities at all levels and people to minimize damage as well as respond to dangerous weather, especially thunderstorms, lightning and downpours, etc.

