South to maintain scorching climate this week

Notably, the Southern region is forecast to reach extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure falling during 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.Amidst the current weather condition, people will easily get sunstroke, heat exhaustion and thermal shock due to working or going outside under the sun for extended hours.Besides, everyone should apply sun cream, wear sunglasses and sun resistant hat before going outside.In the mid-March, thunderstorm, downpour and whirlwind are forecast to hit the regions. At that time, the rainfall will be higher than same period of previous years.

By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong