South to maintain scorching climate this week

The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting warned that temperature in the Southeastern region and Ho Chi Minh City would drop from 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in next three days; however, ultraviolet (UV) ray index for these days will still value in range of 9-10 in the very high harmful risk.

Notably, the Southern region is forecast to reach extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure falling during 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. 

Amidst the current weather condition, people will easily get sunstroke, heat exhaustion and thermal shock due to working or going outside under the sun for extended hours.

Besides, everyone should apply sun cream, wear sunglasses and sun resistant hat before going outside.

In the mid-March, thunderstorm, downpour and whirlwind are forecast to hit the regions. At that time, the rainfall will be higher than same period of previous years. 


By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

