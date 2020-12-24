South to witness unseasonable rains on New Year’s Eve

The phenomenon was due to storm Krovanh triggering large-scale downpours in the Southern region.The rainy weather condition is expected to last until the first days of 2021.On the same day, the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting warned that a cold air mass would hit the country as from the morning of December 30, causing rainy and cooler days in the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh.According to meteorologists, temperature in the country will be 0.5- 1 degree Celsius lower than normal in January, 2021.The Southern Institute of Irrigation Science also issued warning of abnormal water level for the Mekong Delta region in the dry season of 2020-2021 over the past ten years. Amidst the current situation, salinity intrusion is able to hit the Mekong Delta region in the first months of the dry season. Therefore, local authorities need to take initiative for solutions against salinity intrusion right now.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong