Southern, Central Highlands regions maintain dry climate

In March, the water levels on rivers of the Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to gradually drop at low levels.Currently, it is worrying that the volume of flow on rivers in the Central and Central Highlands regions is 40-80 percent lower than the same period of many years. Water level in some rivers such as Ca River (Nghe An Province) and Ba River (Phu Yen Province) reduces 80 percent over normal.During this year’s dry season, rivers, lakes and streams in the drought- hit areas are likely to suffer a serious water shortage by 35-80 percent over average of the same period of previous years.Saline intrusion in the Central region is warned to occur earlier and intrude further inland.From March and May, severe dry climate is forecast to hit the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, the Central and Southeastern regions.From June and August, drought, lack of freshwater and saline intrusion are likely to spread in the Central coastal provinces and be more severe than the dry season in 2019.In the Mekong Delta, saline intrusion will reduce until the end of March, but sanity will maintain at high level.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong