Southern region about to enter dry spell

Annually, the drought period across Mekong Delta and Southeastern regions extends from 7 to 10 days, even 15 to 20 days, starting from August due to a development of dry- blustery winds following the southwest monsoon.Thus, temperature in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to increase gradually this week.The Central Highlands and Southern regions need to prevent medium-heavy rains and thunderstorms at nighttime due to a convergence of the southwest monsoon.According to the latest weather news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, a low- hot pressure zone has returned to the Central region, notably provinces from Quang Binh to Phu Yen have seen temperature up to 37 degrees Celsius.From August 25 to 28, the sweltering climate is forecast to spread in the Central region. At the meantime, the Northern region enters seasonable change with slight sunshine and tropical downpours.

By Van Phong, Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong