Southern region continues to brace for scorching hot days

Water levels in the Central Highlands region are changing slowly; meanwhile, water levels at the upstream Mekong River continue to raise following the tidal period in the river.

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta tends to increase gradually and is likely to reach the peak on the weekends.The weather agency also issued warnings of small rainfall, light fog mornings in addition to risks of hail, whirlwinds, thunderstorms, lightning, tropical rains, landslide and flash flood in the Northern region from April 12-16.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong