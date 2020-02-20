Southern region enters roasting season





The weather experts also informed that the Southern officially entered sweltering weather.Particularly, the highest temperature in some places of Ho Chi Minh City could climb to 36 degrees Celsius on the last days of this month and the next month.April is forecast to be the high period of roasting climate in the Southern region with the peak temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.The prolonged hot weather will cause water shortage and drought in the Southwestern region.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong