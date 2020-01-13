Southern region expected to battle with severe saltwater influx

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center issued a warning of a sweltering week for the Southern and Southeastern regions heading through January 17. 
As forecast, the highest temperature in the areas could climb up to 34-35 degrees Celsius. 

Meanwhile, cold waves are expected to hit the Northern provinces and cities with an average chilling temperature of 16- 20 degrees Celsius. 

According to the Directorate for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, landslide has an increase trend in the Mekong Delta region in the dry season. As reported, landslides respectively occurred in Soc Trang and Ca Mau provinces. 
The weather center also warned a high risk of  severe saltwater influx in the riverbanks of the Southern region. 

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

