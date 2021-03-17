Southern region exposed to high UV radiation

The Southern region have been exposed to high UV radiation for two recent weeks.According to the World Health Organization, once UV index touches value of 8 to 11, everyone could be easily get burned skin due to sun exposure within 25 minutes.The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting also warned that a heatwave would prolong in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern provinces until March 20.The highest temperatures in the city and the Southeastern region will reach between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, between 34 degrees Celsius and over 36 degrees Celsius respectively.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong