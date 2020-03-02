  1. Weather

Southern region faces severe hot weather

According to the latest news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are expected to experience sunny daytime with less rainfall, notably the Southeastern region is warned of weltering temperature during this week.

At that time, the volume of river flows in the Central region will reduce gradually, causing high risk of drought and water shortage in provinces of Gia Lai and Dak Lak. 

Meanwhile, saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta is forecast to tentatively decrease and is able to resume at lower level over last week. 

The weather agency also issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, cyclone and hail along with an appearance of cold air mass from March 4-5. 



