Southern region maintains scorching days with high UV index





Yesterday, the highest temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City were measured at 36 degrees Celsius, 35.8 degrees Celsius, 35.5 degrees Celsius and 35.9 degrees Celsius respectively.During March 5-8, Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to maintain a temperature of above 35 degrees Celsius. The highest ultraviolet (UV) ray index for most days will value in range of 9-10 in the extreme harmful risk.Deputy head of the forecasting department of the Southern Regional Hydrometeorology Station Mr. Le Dinh Quyet said that this year’s hot season began nearly half a month later than previous years and would be able to last until June.In these hot days, people are recommended to limit going out or working during consecutive hours under the sun-exposure.

By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong