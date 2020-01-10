Southern region suffers 35-degree Celsius sweltering temperature

Because of entering the dry season, weather condition across the Southern provinces are predicted less cloudy sky and the afternoon sun hotter than the morning sun.The weather experts also issued the high-temperature alarms of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius, even up to over 35 degrees Celsius in some places in the afternoons.Binh Phuoc province and Bien Hoa city of Dong Nai province are expected to surpass record highs between 11 am and 4pm on Friday.Meanwhile, the Central and Central Highlands regions are predicted highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius.The Northern region will maintain warm weather until January 12.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong