Southern region to suffer from high UV index, saline intrusion





Particularly, the Southern region is forecast to maintain weather conditions of sunny daytime and rainy nighttime in the next three days.As for the situation of saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta, the meteorologists also said that water levels on Tien and Hau rivers are changing slowly and tend to rise following the flood tide.During March 27- 31, saline intrusion in Vam Co, Cai Lon and Mekong rivers will gradually increase, therefore the localities need to limit irrigation to minimize damage for agricultural production, fruit-growing areas with high economic value but low salt tolerance.During the peak period, the farmers are recommended to proactively store enough water for irrigation activities and daily life.After March, the saline intrusion in Mekong River tends to decrease gradually but still remains at high level. The situation of saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will depend on water sources from the upstream Mekong River, high tides and fluctuations.

By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong