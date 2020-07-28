Southern region to witness torrential downpours

Notably, heavy to very heavy rainfall along with risk of whirlwind, lightning and hail are likely to hit the Southern and Central Highlands regions from July 30 to August 4.



The meteorologists warned that an upper-air convergence area of up to 5,000 meters would continue to cause torrential rains and floods across the Northern region. From tonight to July 31, many places will witness torrential downpours.

Many places in the Northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang and Cao Bang had recently experienced a maximum rainfall of up to 186 mm.





By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong