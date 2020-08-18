Southwest monsoon unleashes downpour, thunderstorm nationwide





A range of tropical convergence and low-cyclone zone at a height of about 5,000 meters above the sea surface have resulted in mostly downpour across the Northern region.Notably, provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong City have experienced average rainfalls of 50 to 180 mm a day.From August 20-23, both the Northern and North- Central regions are able to suffer heavy to heavy rainfalls on the large scale.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong