Storm circulation causes huge damage in many places

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center yesterday warned an extra long-lasting rainy spell across the Northern, Southern and Central Highlands until the next couple of days due to formation of a low-pressure trough.In the recent days, medium- heavy rains and whirlwinds following development of southwest monsoon have provoked serious damage in the Mekong Delta.The General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control also informed huge losses of around 644 houses’ roofs and 7,166 hectares of paddy fields in the Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, Tra Vinh and Kien Giang.More and more showers and thunderstorms are likely to scatter in the Southern and Central Highlands regions during this month because the rain season has started.Head of the Steering Committee for Natural Disasters Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Kien Giang Province Mr. Nguyen Huynh Trung stated that the circulation of storm Sinlaku resulted in big waves and blustery winds destroying vessels and cargo ships in two island districts of Phu Quoc and Kien Hai.Notably, whirlwind blew up more than 1,340 hectares of banana in U Minh Thuong District with a total damage of more than VND7 billion (US$301,347).In Ca Mau Province, the disaster destroyed 35 houses, 338 houses’ roofs, 40 trees and 115-meter landslide near river with a damage of VND1.6 billion (US$68,879).

By Van Phuc- Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong