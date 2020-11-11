Storm Etau kills two people





Additionally, gale-force winds blew up 31 rooftops of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces. There have been many households without electricity in parts of communes in Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces.In order to cope with new tropical storm Vamco near the East Sea, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked the storm-prone localities to closely control the number of vessels in shelters, evacuate people out of aquaculture farms and often update the latest information on the storm.The authorities need to check and review residential and low-lying areas near rivers, streams, lakes and dams as well as perform evacuation plan for people and properties to safer places. Besides that, it is recommended that relevant ministries, agencies needed to coordinate with local authorities to regulate irrigation reservoirs and hydropower plants in the hurricane season to ensure safety for works and downstream areas.According to the latest news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, newly- formed storm Vamco fizzled at around 480 kilometers far from east southeast of the Philippines’ Luzon Island with sustained winds of 115 kilometers an hour as of the early Wednesday morning.In the next 24- 48 hours, it is expected to move toward east- southeast of the Paracel Islands with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers an hour. By 1AM on Saturday, the eye of Vamco will be at 220 kilometers from south of the Paracel Islands.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong