Storm Etau moving toward mainland provinces from Phu Yen to Ninh Thuan

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting, a tropical low-pressure system has developed into new storm Etau and been forecast to move toward mainland provinces from Phu Yen to Ninh Thuan in the next couple of days. 

As of the early Monday morning, the eye of the newly-formed storm was centered at around 180 kilometers north of the Southwest Cay islet with a maximum wind of up to 75 kilometers an hour. 
In the next 24- 48 hours, the storm is forecast to move west toward mainland provinces from Phu Yen to Ninh Thuan and then downgrade into a tropical depression and low-pressure zone respectively in the eastern part of Cambodia. 
The circulation of storm Etau in combination with a cold air mass is expected to bring extreme rainfalls of 200 to 400 mm in provinces from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa. 


By Hoang Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

