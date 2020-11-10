Storm Etau produces torrential rainfall in provinces from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center said that storm Etau was fizzled in the territorial waters off provinces from Binh Dinh to Ninh Thuan as of this early morning. In the next several hours, it is expected to land in provinces from Binh Dinh to Ninh Thuan, probably downgrade to a tropical depression, and then continue to weaken into a tropical low pressure zone.With fears of worsening damage from the storm, storm-prone provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh have banned vessels from heading out to sea during the current storm period as of yesterday afternoon.All students in Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces have been allowed to have one day off to avoid the storm.As for Khanh Hoa Province, the Chairman of Provincial People’s Committee asked the functional forces to check and review unsteady works, prepare for evacuation plan, instruct vessels to move to shelters and ensure safety for local reservoirs.On the same day, Director of the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting Mai Van Khiem informed that another tropical depression is likely to turn into the 13th storm in the East Sea this year from the nighttime on November 11 to the early morning on the next day and then move toward Central Vietnam.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong