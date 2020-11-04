Storm Goni changes course heading toward provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting informed in an advisory at 4 AM today that the eye of Goni was about 320 kilometers south-southeast of the Paracel Islands. It maintained sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers an hour.In the next 24-48 hours, the storm is expected to move west- southwest at a speed of up to 90 kilometers per hour closer to mainland provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa.By the early morning tomorrow, Goni is likely to strengthen and fizzle at around 230 kilometers from provinces between Quang Ngai and Khanh Hoa.The storm is then expected to respectively downgrade to a tropical depression and a low- pressure zone after moving in the above-mentioned provinces through Friday.Gale force winds, heavy rain, big waves and rough sea are warned for the middle of East Sea including the Paracel Islands, rthe territorial waters from Quang Nam to Ninh Thuan provinces including Ly Son Island District.Within the next couple of days, heavy rains will batter Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Thua Thien- Hue, Da Nang, Kontum, Gia Lai and Phu Yen.

By Hoang Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong