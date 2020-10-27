Storm Molave set to bring torrential rain, blustery winds to Central provinces

Path map of storm Molave (Photo: the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center)

Forecasters have predicted blustery winds of up to level 15, rough sea and big waves of 6 to 8 meters through offshore waters from Da Nang to Phu Yen including Ly Son Island District from this afternoon.

Notably, the southern part of Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces will brace for heavy rainfalls of 500-700 mm.The Central Highlands provinces of Kontum and Gia Lai are also set for unsettled weather condition with sustained winds of level 6-10.Disaster risk level 4 is determined for the supper storm.As of this early morning, Molave was centered at 13.7 degrees north latitude and 115.5 degrees east longitude, at around 320 kilometers north- northeast of the Southwest Cay islet. It had sustained winds of level 10-12 near the center.In next 24-48 hours, the tropical storm is set to move rapidly west- northwestward and improve on Wednesday and Thursday towards territorial waters from Da Nang to Phu Yen provinces and cities.It is expected to respectively weaken into a tropical depression and low-pressure zone in the southern mainland region of Thailand.The weather agency has issued new weather warnings for gale-force winds, rough sea and big waves of 8 to 10 meters for the southern territorial water of the Paracel Islands and the northern part of the Spratly Islands.The above-mentioned weather condition are expected to develop across the Gulf of Tonkin, territorial waters from Quang Tri to Thua Thien- Hue, from Khanh Hoa to Binh Thuan, from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh provinces during Wednesday and Thursday.The period of heavy rain is possible to cause deep and fast-flowing floodwaters in low-lying areas, river mouths and lagoons in the coastal provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Quang Ngai.

By Tran Vu-Translated by Huyen Huong