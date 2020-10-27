Storm Molave set to bring torrential rain, blustery winds to Central provinces

Notably, the southern part of Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces will brace for heavy rainfalls of 500-700 mm.
The Central Highlands provinces of Kontum and Gia Lai are also set for unsettled weather condition with sustained winds of level 6-10.
Disaster risk level 4 is determined for the supper storm.
As of this early morning, Molave was centered at 13.7 degrees north latitude and 115.5 degrees east longitude, at around 320 kilometers north- northeast of the Southwest Cay islet. It had sustained winds of level 10-12 near the center.
In next 24-48 hours, the tropical storm is set to move rapidly west- northwestward and improve on Wednesday and Thursday towards territorial waters from Da Nang to Phu Yen provinces and cities.
It is expected to respectively weaken into a tropical depression and low-pressure zone in the southern mainland region of Thailand.
The weather agency has issued new weather warnings for gale-force winds, rough sea and big waves of 8 to 10 meters for the southern territorial water of the Paracel Islands and the northern part of the Spratly Islands.
The above-mentioned weather condition are expected to develop across the Gulf of Tonkin, territorial waters from Quang Tri to Thua Thien- Hue, from Khanh Hoa to Binh Thuan, from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh provinces during Wednesday and Thursday.
The period of heavy rain is possible to cause deep and fast-flowing floodwaters in low-lying areas, river mouths and lagoons in the coastal provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Quang Ngai.
Path map of storm Molave (Photo: the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center)
Forecasters have predicted blustery winds of up to level 15, rough sea and big waves of 6 to 8 meters through offshore waters from Da Nang to Phu Yen including Ly Son Island District from this afternoon.
