Storm Vamco enters East Sea to become 13th storm in 2020

According to the updated weather news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, storm Vamco entered the East Sea and fizzled at around 820 kilometers far from east- southeast of the Paracel Islands with sustained winds of up to level 15 as of 7AM on Thursday.

A path map of typhoon Vamco

In the next 24-48 hours, the tropical storm will pack 20 kilometers per hour winds and head closer to the Paracel Islands. 

By the early Sunday morning, the eye of Vamco is likely to meander in the territorial waters from Ha Tinh to Quang Nam with the strongest winds reaching level 13. 

It is expected to change course towards west- northwest in the next several hours.

Source: the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center- Translated by Huyen Huong

