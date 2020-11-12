Storm Vamco enters East Sea to become 13th storm in 2020





In the next 24-48 hours, the tropical storm will pack 20 kilometers per hour winds and head closer to the Paracel Islands.By the early Sunday morning, the eye of Vamco is likely to meander in the territorial waters from Ha Tinh to Quang Nam with the strongest winds reaching level 13.It is expected to change course towards west- northwest in the next several hours.

Source: the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center- Translated by Huyen Huong