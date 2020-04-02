Sweltering temperature maintains in HCMC on large scale

Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa city and Binh Duong Province’s Thu Dau Mot city are forecast to suffer extreme hot temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.The highest temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho city and other provinces and cities are expected to reach between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.The hot wave is able to last until the next couple days.This morning, the weather condition in the capital city of Hanoi is reportedly deep cloud, fog and drizzle with cooler temperature, and it is likely to maintain until April 5 while the Central and South-Central regions fall in blazing hot days.There will be around three or five cold spells in the Northern region this month.In the first ten days of April, the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) phenomenon driving rain will impact on the country’s weather condition of the volume of cloud, rain and wind, even change of sea surface temperature.Under the impact, the South- Central and Southern regions will maintain extreme drought, notably long-lasting saline intrusion in the Southern coastal provinces.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong