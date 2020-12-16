Temperature in Mau Son mountaintop drops to 3 degrees Celsius





Monitoring results showed that minimum temperatures in the mountainous areas of Lang Son, Cao Bang and Ha Giang province dropped to between 3.2 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius. Currently, temperature in the capital city of Hanoi maintains at 11 degrees Celsius.It is predicted that the severe cold wave would prolong until December 19, resulting in cooler climate over the North- Central and Mid- Central regions.Amid the current weather condition, two delegations of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control yesterday had a meeting with leaders of Lang Son and Lao Cai provinces to carry out preparedness and measures against the cold spell.As schedule, the delegations will continue to inspect in provinces of Cao Bang, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, etc on December 16-18.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong