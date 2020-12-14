Temperature in North, North- Central regions to drop below 5 degrees Celsius





From the Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature will drop down below 5 degrees Celsius in some places, triggering ice and snow appearance in mountainous areas.Due to an impact of the first extreme cold spell, the Northern, North- Central and Mid- Central regions are forecast to experience medium- heavy rains and colder climate than normal days.On the same day, according to results from air quality index system of Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the PAM air application and Air Visual, the air quality in Hanoi, the Red River Delta provinces and cities reached hazardous levels to human health.As of this morning, the results from automatic air monitoring stations in Hanoi showed the air quality index of 151 to 200 resulted in red code conditions, even the air quality index of above 300 reached very unhealthy for people. The air quality values in Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc Province’s Vinh Yen city, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, etc were in the red and purple code and bad for human health.Bad air quality also raises PM2.5 air concentrations, affecting human health and causing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.The weather agency also reported that water level at Vung Tau monitoring station reached 4.13 meters at the midnight of December 12. In the next several days, the Mekong Delta coastal provinces of Ben Tre, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City will brace for flooding due to the tidal wave. The serious flood period falls between 11PM and 2AM, between 2PM and 5PM on December 15, 16.

By Phuc Van- Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong