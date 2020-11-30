Temperature in Northern region hits low of 8-14 degrees Celsius

Notably, temperatures in the Northern mountainous province of Lang Son, Cao Bang and Lao Cai hit a low of 8 degrees Celsius.



The cold mass air is impacting on temperatures over the Central and Southern regions. As of this morning, a minimum temperature in the Southern region was measured at 24 degrees Celsius.



According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, strong operation of the cold wave in combination with the upper- east wind turbulence zone has resulted in medium-heavy downpours and thunderstorms in the provinces from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa and the Central Highlands region.



It is expected that temperatures in the Northern and North- Central regions would maintain between 15 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, especially below 10 degrees Celsius in the mountainous area.

Due to an impact of the cold wave, provinces from Quang Tri to Binh Thuan and the Central Highlands region will experience heavy rainfalls of 80- 150 mm as from the Monday nighttime.









By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong