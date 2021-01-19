Temperature in Northern region tends to increase gradually





However, some places in the Northern and Central regions still face the gelid cold and showery.In period from January 25 to February 2, the lowest temperatures in the Southern and Central Highlands regions are likely to swing between 20 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, even dropping to below 20 degrees Celsius in some places of the Southeastern region. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature in the Central Highlands region will be able to plummet to 14- 17 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong