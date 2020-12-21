  1. Weather

Temperatures remain below 10 degrees Celsius in Northern region

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center informed that temperatures in most parts of the Northern region have remained low at below 10 degrees Celsius, notably temperature in Lang Son province's Mau Son mountain peak has dropped down to 2.1 degrees Celsius.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

The experts predicted that the lowest temperatures in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh would maintain between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius at nighttime. The minimum temperature in the mountainous areas will be below 4 degrees Celsius. 

Mountain peaks of Ta Xua, O Quy Ho, Fansipan and Dong Van will be covered with ice and snow.  

Severe cold spell in combination with low pressure trough is able to trigger medium- heavy rainfalls of 60 to 100 mm in the Central and Central Highlands regions.

