Temperatures remain below 10 degrees Celsius in Northern region

The experts predicted that the lowest temperatures in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh would maintain between 5 and 11 degrees Celsius at nighttime. The minimum temperature in the mountainous areas will be below 4 degrees Celsius.Mountain peaks of Ta Xua, O Quy Ho, Fansipan and Dong Van will be covered with ice and snow.Severe cold spell in combination with low pressure trough is able to trigger medium- heavy rainfalls of 60 to 100 mm in the Central and Central Highlands regions.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong